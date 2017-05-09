IHC issues notice to Secretary Establishment

Number of Civil servants working in int’l organizations

Zubair Qureshi

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has issued notices to the Secretary Establishment on a petition by an overseas Pakistani seeking court’s help to get details of the civil servants employed in international institutions. Justice Athar Minallah issued notice to the respondent here on Monday while hearing the petition seeking details of civil servants working in international financial institutions.

The petitioner Anjum Mubashar Mughal, carrying dual nationality of Pakistan a s well as Belgium, has sought details under Article 19-A (Right to Information) of the Constitution. He has made Federation through secretary establishment division respondent.

Under Article 19-A, “every citizen shall have the right to have access to information in all matters of public importance subject to regulation and reasonable restrictions imposed by law.” Mughal through his counsel Yasir Mehmood Chaudhary has submitted that he is an indirect taxpayer and directly aggrieved by the respondent’s act of permitting civil servants of Pakistan to join World Bank, Asian Development Bank, IMF & other international institutions instead of serving in Pakistan.

The petitioner on Feb 5, 2017 had written to the Secretary Establishment Division but the respondent did not respond to it, hence, committed breach of Article 19-A of the Constitution, further submitted the counsel. The Establishment Division allows the government officers ‘Ex-Pakistan’ leave and they work for international financial institutions. He stated that these officers receive their salaries, perks and family accommodations from Pakistan and simultaneously get salaries from the international institutions.

“These officers’ interests are mostly with those international institutions instead of Pakistan,” he alleged in the petition adding the matter was of public importance and respondent is legally bound to provide information under the law. The petitioner has sought list of in-service civil servants who are presently serving in international institutions – World Bank, Asian Development Bank, IMF etc.