IHC to hear Tayyaba torture case day-to-day basis

Zubair Qureshi

Islamabad

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) is going to conduct day-to-day trial of Tayyaba torture case from today (Friday).

On Thursday Justice Mohsin Akhtary Kayani of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) directed the copies of prosecution papers be given to the accused in this matter. A former additional district and session judge (ADSJ) of Islamabad Raja Khurram Ali Khan who is presently serving as an OSD along with his wife Maheen Zafar is accused in this matter for allegedly torturing a juvenile housemaid Tayyaba and keeping her in illegal confinement.

Police registered a case against ADSJ and his wife under various sections of the Pakistan Penal Code including section 337 for injuring, 342 for illegal confinement and 506 for intimidation.

On March 8, a 3-members Supreme Court bench headed by the Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar had stopped the judicial magistrate to keep on with proceedings and directed IHC to consider relocation of the trial under section 526 of CrPC for fair trial.

Supreme Court in its order had said “Keeping in view of the background of the case which is already public, we while examining the jurisdiction under Article 184(3) of the Constitution to do complete justice.