IHC to hear petitions seeking Sharifs family in ECL today

Islamabad High Court (IHC) has accepted for hearing petitions seeking inclusion of Sharif family and Finance Minister Ishaq Dar’s name in the Exit Control List (ECL). A five member bench of the High Court headed by Justice Amir Farooq will start hearing the petitions from Monday (tomorrow). It was stated in the petition that the ousted prime minister and his family can shift abroad to escape cases against them. The petition further mentioned that trial against Sharif family is necessary to bring the Panama Case to its logical conclusion. The petitioner pleaded the court to order the authorities to include the name of Sharif family members and others in the ECL and also order Interior Secretary to fulfill its responsibilities.—INP

Related