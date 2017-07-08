IHC grants time to District admin in US citizen extradition case

Islamabad High Court (IHC) Friday granted time to district administration to submit evidence against Pakistan origin US citizen Talha Haroon in matter of his extradition to America. Justice Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui of IHC heard the case filed by father of Talha challenging his son’s possible extradition to America for his alleged involvement in planning an attack on New York City.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Islamabad, Abdul Sattar Isani appeared before the bench and requested the court to grant time to submit evidence and proofs details against Talha Haroon, which was accepted by the bench. The court, however, adjourned the case till end of summer vocations and also maintained stay order on extradition of Talha.

It may be mentioned here that during last parachuting, Justice Siddiqui had summoned ADC in person to submit proof against Talha Haroon.—APP

