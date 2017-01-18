IHC fines Rs20,000 on Orakzai for filing ‘frivolous’ petitions

Challenging CEC appointment

Zubair Qureshi

Justice Athar Minallah of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday imposed a fine of Rs20,000 on a petitioner Shahid Orakzai while dismissing his petition and declaring it frivolous as the petitioner had challenged the appointment of newly appointed Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) of Pakistan Sardar Raza Khan.

The petitioner Orakzai has an intriguing repute for filing controversial petitions and in the past too, his petitions have met the same consequences. However, this is one of the rare incidents that he has been imposed fine over a ‘non-serious’ petition. The court imposed the fine on him for ‘wasting its time.’

The IHC registrar office had also raised objection over the petition saying that the petitioner had no ‘locus standi’ (personal link) in this matter. IHC judge while hearing the matter expressed annoyance and said that the post of CEC had been lying vacant since long and was filled in accordance with the procedure and by consensus of all the parties.

The IHC judge observed that the petitioner had wasted the court’s time that may have had been used for hearing in the cases of genuine litigants. It may be mentioned here that the petitioner had been contending before the IHC that while appointing the new CEC no meaningful consultation was done between the government and opposition.

The petitioner had nominated parliamentary committee, Speaker National Assembly and Justice (R) Sardar Raza as respondents. The petitioner also contended that the appointment of new CEC was not done in accordance with the Article 213 Section 2A and 2B. He prayed to the court to issue directions to the Speaker National Assembly for new formation of 12 members’ parliamentary committee and till a final decision of this matter new CEC may be stopped from functioning.