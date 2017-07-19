IHC division bench sets aside annulling govt notification

Placing five regulatory bodies under govt control

Zubair Qureshi

A division bench of the Islamabad High Court on Tuesday set aside the single bench’s decision dated March 27, 2017 of annulling a notification by the federal government that had transferred Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra), National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra), Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), the Frequency Allocation Board (FAB) and Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (PPRA) under the relevant ministries. The division bench comprising Justice Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui and Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani, while setting aside the single bench’s decision directed the parties to file reply by September 11, 2017. Justice Athar Minallah on March 27, 2017 had set aside the notification to transfer the administrative control of five regulatory bodies from the Cabinet Division to the respective ministries. However, later, the government filed intra-court appeal against the single bench’s decision. On Tuesday, Additional Attorney General Muhammad Waqar Rana argued before the court that the single bench’s decision was in conflict with the Constitution of Pakistan. After hearing preliminary arguments, the court while issuing notices to the petitioners Muhammad Nawaz and Ghias Abdullah adjourned hearing till September 11, 2017. Justice Athar Minallah had annulled Dec 19, 2016 notification of the government. The order had said that the federal government would be at liberty to place the matter before the Council of Common Interests (CCI) for its decision pursuant to powers conferred under Article 154 of the Constitution.The constitutional provision, Justice Minallah had noted, unambiguously provides that formulation and regulation of policies in relation to matters in Part II of the Federal Legislative List exclusively falls within the ambit of powers and jurisdiction of the Council. In the detailed judgment issued on June 20, 2017 the judge had noted the CCI was expressly mandated to exercise supervision and control over the regulatory authorities established under the federal laws.