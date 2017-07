Islamabad High Court (IHC) dismissed a petition challenging the decision of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to disqualify MPA Raja Shaukat Aziz Bhatti for having a fake degree. Justice Miangul Hassan Aurengzeb of IHC heard the case filed by former PML-N’s MPA challenging ECP decision against him. The ECP on June 20, had disqualified him. He had won from Rawalpindi’s PP-4 constituency of Gujar Khan. And his victory was challenged by his rival candidate Major (R) Iftikhar Kiani.—APP

