IHC directs to regularize SME Bank’s contractual employees

PPP tenure’s Cabinet Sub Committee’s legal status verified

Zubair Qureshi

The Islamabad High Court’s Justice Noorul Haq N Qureshi on Tuesday authenticated legal status of the PPP government’s ‘Cabinet Sub Committee’ which was chaired by the then Senior Minister Syed Khurshid Shah. The committee had regularized hundreds and thousands of the contract/daily wage employees during the PPP tenure. On Tuesday , the IHC while hearing a petition of 54 contract/daily wage employees of the SME Bank Ltd held that the employees’ names were not sent to the sub-committee of the cabinet at that time despite the fact they qualified to be regularized. These employees upon being bypassed had approached the court for the same. The single bench of the IHC comprising Justice Qureshi held that the cabinet sub-committee had in different meetings regularized all contract/daily wage employees of SME Bank who have served for more than one year contract or for three spells of 89 days as daily wagers with immediate effect but “the names of the petitioners were ignored and not sent to the Cabinet subcommittee for regularization of their services.”

The court further observed that the petitioners were working on contract basis in the SME Bank Ltd on different posts and dates after completing all codal formalities. “The petitioners are performing their duties with full devotion, dedication and having unblemished record of their services that there is no gap in the services of the petitioners,” says the court’s judgment.

Besides, the court observed, the SME Bank is working under the control and supervision of the Ministry of Finance and discharging its functions in connection with the affairs of the Federation of Pakistan.