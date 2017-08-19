IHC directs IO to produce sexually assaulted student

The Islamabad High Court Friday directed Investigation Officer (IO) to produce an alleged 16-year rape victim within a week otherwise be ready for court’s action.

Justice Shoukat Aziz Siddiqui also directed police to arrest the accused, who was missing since July 21 after registration of first information report (FIR).

Justice Siddiqui remarked that the court would protect fundamental rights of the citizens at any cost.

Counsel for the petitioner apprised the court that the victim girl was a 9th class student, who worked at a beauty parlor in the evening, where a Yasmeen, made friendship with one of her clients. The counsel alleged that on February 16, Yasmeen lured the victim girl of providing a lucrative job. Before rape, Yasmeen intoxicated the victim by offering her juice, who fell unconscious after drinking it.

The victim was detained for two days and later Yasmeen dropped her at her home and warned her not to tell anybody about the incident. The counsel pleaded that an FIR had been registered, but on July 21 Yasmeen suddenly disappeared to avoid her arrest.—APP

