IHC directs Climate Ministry to regularize employees

Islamabad High Court (IHC) Friday directed Ministry of Climate Change to issue notification for regularization of its contractual employees by May 9.

Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kiani heard the contempt of court plea filed by the some contractual employees of the ministry.

During the proceeding, the bench inquired that why the notification for employees regularization was not issued so far despite of court orders?

The counsel for the petitioner, Saif ur Rehman said the secretary Ministry of Climate Change had ensured to issue this notification but it was not done so far.

The court directed the ministry to issue the notification for employees regularization and adjourned the case by May 9.

The contractual and daily wages employees of the ministry had filed a contempt of court plea in the IHC for not complying court orders for their regularization.—APP

