IHC bars ECP from action against Imran

Islamabad

Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday barred Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) from any further action against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan in code of conduct violation case.

The directive was issued by IHC judge justice Amir Farooq during hearing of the case.

PTI’s plea was accepted by the judge whereas Attorney General of Pakistan was summoned by the court for assistance.

The court said that the case faces significant constitutional questions. PTI lawyer Dr Babar Awan presented his arguments in the case and was backed by advocate Naseem Gondal. The hearing of the case was adjourned till May 15.—INP