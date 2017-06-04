IHC Bar warns of countrywide protest if govt doesn’t apologize

Criticism of sitting SC judge

Staff Reporter

President of Islamabad High Court Bar Association (IHCBA) Mohammad Arif Chaudhry has demanded of the government an immediate apology over the recent statement by federal government’s spokesperson criticizing a Supreme Court judge.

The spokesperson of the federal government Thursday night had expressed disappointment over the remarks passed by a judge of the Supreme Court during the hearing of a suo motu notice of sacked PML-N senator Nehal Hashmi’s speech during which he railed at Joint Investigation Team’s (JIT) members probing the prime minister’s family and threatened them of “consequences.”

During the hearing, Justice Azmat Saeed had likened the ruling party to the Sicilian mafia. In response to these remarks, the government spokesperson had termed those remarks against the oath, code and conduct of a judge. IHCBA President Mohammad Arif Chaudhry while talking to the media in the high court bar room demanded immediate apology from the spokesperson who issued the statement last night. He warned of launching a movement against the government. He urged the remarks of Supreme Court judge should not be treated out of context. He said that the PML-N should be thankful to the black coats as they came into power because of lawyers’ movement and the judiciary. The IHCBA president said the fiery speech of a suspended PML-N leader represented government’s emotions, adding that it was a “clear message” to the superior judiciary and the JIT.