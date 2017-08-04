 IHC admits petition for foreign travel ban on Sharifs, Dar and Safdar 

Zubair Qureshi

Islamabad

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) is set to hear a petition filed by petitioner in person Raees Abdul Wahid advocate who has sought ban on foreign travel by the Sharif family and former minister for finance Ishaq Dar in the wake of the recent SC judgment in Panama case. Earlier the Registrar Office had raised objections to the petitioner which were later removed and the petitioner filed the plea again on Thursday. The IHC Chief Justice will fix this matter before a bench for hearing next week. The same petitioner has filed another petition seeking cancellation of Pakistan Muslim Leauge-Nawaz (PML-N) registration and moved the ECP to bar Nawaz Sharif from convening and presiding over meetings of the party. The petitioner has cited federation of Pakistan through Interior Secretary Ministry, DG Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), Director Immigration & Passports, Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz, Hussain Nawaz, Hassan Nawaz, Capt (retd) Muhammad Safdar and Muhammad Ishaq Dar as respondents. According to the petitioner, above said members of Sharif family were found involved in corruption and money laundering through Supreme Court judgment. It is therefore necessary that they may face legal proceedings before accountability courts and don’t go out of country. He has prayed to the court to direct relevant authorities to put their names on ECL. In the second petition with regard to cancellation of the PML-N’s registration, the petitioner has cited secretary establishment division, secretary cabinet, Chief election commissioner and former prime minister of Pakistan Mian Nawaz Sharif as respondents. The petitioner adopted that Supreme Court of Pakistan on July 28 announced judgment in Panama leaks case disqualifying Mian Nawaz Sharif to hold public office and to become member majlis-e-shoora. According to the petitioner Nawaz Sharif has also become disqualified to head any political party, convene and preside over its meetings. Further, PML cannot use N as it denote Nawaz who has gone disqualified, the petitioner said. The petitioner said that after pronouncement of the judgment, Nawaz Sharif in violation of the judgment presided over a party meeting as President of his party and recommended name of Shahid Khaqan Abbasi as the new prime minister. Under disqualification, Nawaz Sharif cannot take part in political activities, petitioner said and whatever he is doing, is illegal and unlawful. With July 28 judgment the name of PML-N should have been barred and its registration should have had gone cancelled. The petitioner has prayed to the court to issue directions to the official respondents to implement judgment in Panama case. Name of PML-N may be cancelled and Nawaz Sharif may be barred from presiding over political party and taking part in political activities.

Related