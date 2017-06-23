IHC adjourns case regarding TV Show incident

Islamabad High Court (IHC) Thursday adjourned hearing of the case regarding falling of a stage incident in a local TV show, till July 3. Justice Aamer Farooq of IHC heard the case filed by eight victims who received injuries during incident.

During the course of proceeding, the counsel for the petitioner argued that the district magistrate had issued NoC for the event but it could not ensure implementation over the conditions. He said the staff of the administration left the place soon after the incident took place and did not participate in rescue work.

Justice Aamer Farooq asked under what conditions the NoC was issued and what action could be taken on violation of this?.—APP

