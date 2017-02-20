IGP visits police posts situated on tribal areas

Peshawar

The Inspector General of Police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Nasir Khan Durrani on Monday paid a surprise visit to police posts in the peripheral areas of provincial capital situated along boundary with Khyber Agency.

Chief Capital City Police Peshawar and SSP Operations Peshawar also accompanied the IGP. During the visit the IGP visited Bara Qadeem police check post and Shinwari Qilla police post which owing to its contiguity to the tribal belt have remained vulnerable and witnessed heavy attacks from militants operating from the tribal belt.

The IGP interacted with the constabulary deployed at these check posts and enquired about their preparedness and welfare. He, while expressing satisfaction over the duty of officials deployed in the volatile and remote area, praised them for their bravery and termed them as pride of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police. He distributed cash awards amongst police officials as part of appreciation and moral encouragement.

Meanwhile the police chief also met with local people and enquired from them about the police duty and law and order in their areas. The police chief hoped that police, Army and general public will jointly foil the evil designs of the terrorists by flushing them out from areas thereby ensuring peace.

He appealed to the locals to keep strict vigilance in their surroundings and in case of any suspicious activity inform the local police. The people while praising the duty of police stated that they would stand by police and would thwart the despicable designs of militants in collaboration with the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police.

Later the IGP visited the general bus stand Peshawar and reviewed the security arrangements. Talking to transporters and general commuters the IGP informed that the terrorists were using public transports for fulfilling their evil designs and urged them to ensure thorough checking of the goods and luggage of the commuters.—APP