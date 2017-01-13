IGP to review progress on murder cases every week

Staff Reporter

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Tariq Masood Yasin on Thursday directed all investigation officers of homicide units to accelerate efforts to resolve cases entrusted to them. “l will personally review the performance of each investigation officer on murder cases and to look into various aspects of the cases”, he said while chairing a meeting held to review the performance of Specialized Homicide Unit of Islamabad police.

The meeting was attended among others by DIG (Headquarters) Khalid Khan Khattak, AIG (Establishment) Muhammad Suleman, Zonal SPs and Inc-Charge of Homicide Unit.

The IGP was given detailed briefing about the cases assigned to homicide unit. He reviewed the progress on various cases especially Ch. Nisar ul Haq cases and case of Chartered Accountant Fahad who got physically handicapped after being hit by a bullet in his back.

The IGP hailed the efforts of SP (Saddar) Muhammad Zeeshan in these particular cases and directed to work hard for relief to the people.

He asked all police officials to be vigilant while inspecting a crime scene and collect maximum evidences from there. About case of torture on 10-year old domestic servant Tayyaba, he said that DIG (Operations) Kashif Alam is leading the investigation in light of direction of apex court.

Later, the IGP met with parents of Chartered Accountant Fahad who thanked him for taking special interest in resolving this case. Islamabad police chief hoped that all police officials would accomplish their duties in responsible manner and every possible effort to be made for justice to people.