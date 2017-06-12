IGP takes notice of police, fruit vendors’ scuffle

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

The police chief of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) on Sunday took notice of an alleged scuffle between fruit vendors and traffic police officials which occurred in Peshawar a day earlier.

Fruit seller Gul Nazuq, while speaking media, claimed that traffic police on Saturday evening thrashed fruit vendors after ordering them to clear the road in the Charghan Chowk area. Nazuq alleged that Rs4,000 was also forcibly taken from him by the officials.

The fruit vendor, who claimed to have had disagreements with traffic wardens in the past, said that a traffic in-charge, Mushtaq, and two other officials took him to the Gharbi police station where they allegedly thrashed him and filed a First Information Report against him.

He added that officers at the station warned him not to engage with the police in such a manner again. Nazuq’s father claimed that his son had injured his jawbone in an explosion years ago, and had spent Rs0.8 million on surgery to get it fixed. After the ‘scuffle’, Nazuq’s old injury was aggravated once again, he claimed.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Shakeel Khan said he had asked Station House Officer Dost Mohammad at the Gharbi police station to register Nazuq’s complaint. He said the matter would be looked into on Monday.

Inspector General Police KP Salahuddin Khan Mehsud took notice of the matter and ordered an inquiry report to be filed.