IGP takes notice of explosions of CNG, LPG cylinders

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

Inspector General of Police Punjab Captain (R) Mohammad Usman Khattak has taken notice of explosions of CNG/LPG cylinders installed in commercial vehicles and directed the DIG Traffic Punjab to launch a massive crackdown against the users of substandard cylinders in commercial vehicles at service centers and workshops across the Punjab.

Following the IG’s instructions, the DIG Traffic Punjab Farooq Mazhar has sent a circular to all the District Police Officers and Chief Traffic Officers in which he directed to launch massive crackdown against the public service vehicles (PSV) using substandard cylinders and take action against the drivers and the transport owners.

According to the circular, no more than two cylinders can be installed in a Hiace wagon and they should be installed in the trunk of the vehicle in a separate box with outer air hole. Similarly, no cylinder or pipe connected with the cylinder should be installed/ laid in the passenger cabin. Traffic police officers have been directed to take action against illegal service centers and workshops and registered cases against the violators. Licensed CNG centers approved by OGRA will be allowed to be functional so that cleaning and pressure of cylinders can be maintained.

District traffic police officers have been directed to evolve a strategy to frequently check the public service vehicles in future, conduct joint inspection on regular basis along with special checking squads with DRTA/ MVE and regularly submit their performance reports to the Control Room Traffic Headquarters. Monthly diary of Special Checking Squad will also be sent to the Traffic Headquarter.