IGP for strict security on Shab-e-Barat

Staff Reporter

Sindh Inspector General of Police A.D.Khwaja has directed all Deputy Inspector Generals to prepare contingency plans to ensure security of life and property of the people, and smooth flow of traffic on the eve of ‘Shab-e-Barat’.

The DIGs were also instructed to submit their plans to IGP office as soon as possible, says an official statement here on Sunday. The IGP ordered that very effective steps be taken to stop purchase or sale of fireworks and any other explosive material and airal firing. Any one found involved in such an activity be immediately grilled and be dully punished.

This should be a part of their contingencies plans, he asked.