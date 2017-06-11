IGP for strengthening security of Chinese

City Reporter

The Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh A.D. Khawaja, has directed that security of Chinese and other foreigners working on development projects in the province be beefed up further.

A spokesman of the Sindh police said here on Saturday that the IGP issued directive following media reports regarding kidnapping and reported murder of a Chinese couple in Balochistan.

He said that IGP Sindh directed DIGs and other senior police officials in the province to take all the necessary security measures and share required information with officials concerned.

The IGP further directed that security of Chinese and other foreigners be strengthened further in the province.