IGP Sindh urges probe of cases on modern lines

Motorcycles distribution

Staff Reporter

Inspector General Police (IGP) Sindh A.D. Khawaja has stressed the need to carry out investigation of cases on modern lines through latest techniques and equipment in order to prepare strong cases to curb crimes.

Addressing a motorcycle distribution ceremony at Police Headquarters Garden South here on Thursday, he said, “Whole society pays, if one criminal is protected.”

The IGP said, besides performing operational duties, effective investigation of cases is also important, therefore, probe should be conducted from all aspects to prepare a strong case.

A total 351 motorcycles were distributed among the personnel of different wings of Karachi Police. As many as 223 motorcycles were handed over to the Court Moharir of the Investigation department of the Karachi police. While 128 motorcycles were provided to the officials of Special Branch and Karachi Range.

The IGP announced that Investigation department’s officials of all police stations in Karachi will also be provided police vans soon. It was informed that 100 liters petrol per month has been allocated for each motorcycle which will be provided through fuel cards. Proper check and balance will be maintained on each motorcycle.