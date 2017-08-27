IGP-Sindh seeks report of dacoity in shops of Qayyumabad market

Staff Reporter

The Inspector General of Police (IGP) A.D. Khawaja, has directed that steps be taken for the early arrest of the accused involved in dacoity at the shops of Qayyumabad Market here. A police spokesman said on Saturday that the IGP directed DIG East to submit a report in this regard. Khawaja further instructed that evidence be collected from the crime scene to ensure the prompt arrest of the accused. He asked the SSP to take in to confidence the affected shopkeeprs and members of the Qayyumabad Market and persuade them to end their protest.