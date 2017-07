City Reporter

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh, A.D. Khawaja has directed that security arrangements should be further strengthened in the province in the wake of a blast in Lahore.

A police statement here said that the IGP Sindh called for extraordinary security arrangements at government and other buildings, residential areas, public places including shopping centres, airports, railway stations, bus terminals, mosques, Imamba-rghas and shrines.