IGP Sindh ordered inquiry into suspected police encounter

Staff Reporter

Inspector General of Sindh Police, A D Khawaja on Monday has taken notice of a news appeared in sections of the press regarding protest by bereaved families of dacoits killed in a reported police encounter in Bhirya City at Naushero Feroze.

The Sindh Police chief has appointed ADIG Mirpurkhas as Inquiry Officer to probe the matter and submit report, said a police statement.

Meanwhile, the IGP Sindh has appointed Additional IG Special Branch Sindh Waliullah Dal into a matter about death of an accused due to alleged torture by police in the lock-up of Police Station Daharki – district Ghotki.

The IGP Sindh has directed Waliullah Dal to perform an independent and impartial inquiry into the matter to ascertain the factual position.