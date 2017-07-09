IGP Sindh meets heirs of shudha of police belonging to Mirpurkhas Division

Staff Reporter

The Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh A.D. Khawaja, met the heirs of the 27 police sheheeds of Mirpurkhas division. An Eid-Milan was held at the Police Ground Mirpurkhas on Saturday, says a police statement issued here. The IGP said that the Sindh Police would give family of shaheed Rs. five million, two jobs and salary to the widow till the age of superannuation of the shaheed. He stated that a policy is being prepared whereby Sindh police would give a sum of Rs 100,000 to Rs 200,000 as dowry for the marriage of the daughters of shaheed.

The department would also bear the expenses for higher education of one child of the shaheed. The IGP further pointed out that in case of injury on duty or accident, the treatment expenses of the policeman would also be borne. He said that the pending monthly dues of Rs. 3,000 for the widow from the benevolent fund have been cleared. These were outstanding for some five years. The IGP directed the senior officers to take care of the heirs of the police shaheeds and help resolve their problems on priority basis. He also thanked the traders’ body for giving gifts and sewing machines for the heirs of the shaheeds. The IGP also performed the inauguration of Shuhada-i-Sindh Police Chowk in Mirpurkhas. —APP