IGP Sindh for foolproof security on new year eve

City Reporter

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Sindh, has directed that foolproof security arrangements be made in the province on the new year’s eve.

The spokesman of the Sindh Police here on Friday asked the people to shun aerial firing, fireworks and riding motorcycles with silencers on the new year’s eve or else stern action would be taken in accordance with the law.

He said that the IGP has directed that special security arrangements be made on the occasion at parks, beaches, thoroughfares, shopping centres and public places.

Adequate deployment of police personnel be ensured at important government and private buildings and sensitive installations.

The IGP also directed that a comprehensive policing plan be prepared for the districts.

There should also be consultations with business community and civil society representatives for preparing comprehensive policing plan.