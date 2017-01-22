IGP Sindh for beefing up security

Observer Report

In the wake of Saturday’s blast at Parachinar, the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh, A.D. Khawaja, directed that security be beefed up in the province.

A Sindh police spokesman said here on Saturday that the overall security in the province be strengthened further at important places including government and semi-government offices, railway stations, airports, business and shopping centres, sensitive installations, public places, parks etc.

He said that the IGP also instructed that a vigilant eye be kept on the activities of the suspects and the intelligence system be strengthened at every level.

The IGP further directed that snap checking and patrolling be ensured in all the areas.