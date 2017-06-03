IGP Sindh for foolproof security at mosques, Imambargahs

City Reporter

The Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh A.D. Khawaja, has directed that foolproof security arrangements be made for all the mosques, Imambargahs, Juma congregations and open places.

A police spokesman said here on Friday, that the IGP called for adequate deployment of police force at the main mosques, Imambargahs and Juma congregations.

He said that the IGP further instructed that there should be effective snap checking and patrolling.

There should also be extraordinary security arrangements for the Tareveeh congregations.

The IGP also called for advance intelligence collection and sharing in coordinated manner at every level.