IGP-Sindh felicitates cops promotions

Staff Reporter

Inspector General of Police (IGP-Sindh), AD Khowaja on Thursday felicitated the cops promoted to BPS 19 for their outstanding performance and realizing their professional responsibilities with due diligence. In a ceremony held at Central Police Office (CPO), IGP-Sindh alongwith AIG Sardar Abdul Hameed also pinned Asad Raza, Shiraz Nazir and Wasi Haider with their new ranks. Assuring support of the authorities to the cops, he hoped that they would comply with the principles of service and deliver to the masses without any distinction. DIG-Headquarters (Sindh), Munir Shaikh and other senior officials were also present on the occasion.

Related