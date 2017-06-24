IGP Sindh directs police to be more vigilant

Staff Reporter

After the bomb blast near Inspector General of Police’s office in Quetta on Friday morning, Sindh Inspector General of Police A.D.Khwaja has directed the police officials to be more vigilant and use all available means to ensure security to life and property of the people of Sindh. Inspector General of Police has also taken note of the media reports suggesting that the car used in the blast belonged to a resident of Karachi. He directed the Deputy Inspector General of Police, Karachi East, to submit the complete data about this car, says an official statement.