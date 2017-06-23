IGP Sindh calls for eradication of street crimes

Staff Reporter

The Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh, A.D. Khawaja Thursday directed that all the required steps should be undertaken for eradicating street crimes.

Addressing a ‘Darbar’ here, he instructed that a crackdown should be initiated against narcotics dens, sale of smuggled petrol as well as street crimes.

A statement said that the IGP also issued a ‘warning’ to the Karachi police. There are growing complaints especially pertaining to street crimes in the metropolis.

It said that the ‘Darbar’ was attended by all the DIGs of Karachi Range as well as the SSPs besides DSPs and SHOs.

The IGP warned that those who would not perform would be removed from their posts.

He directed that the terrorists should be arrested and brought to justice. Khawaja said that every possible step should be undertaken for the eradication of the street crimes. He stated that performance reports of the Station House Officers (SHOs) were being received.

Those SHOs had been warned against whom there were reports by the agencies. IGP directed that those police officials who sustained injuries in the fight against terrorists, be provided best possible medical treatment.

The statement further said that the IGP appreciated the work of CTD’s Raja Umar Khatab and to some extent praised the work of SSP East. The IGP also held separate meetings with the officers who attended the Darbar, the statement added.