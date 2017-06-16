IGP Sindh asks police to revise pattern of snap checking

Staff Reporter

Inspector General of Police (IGP-Sindh), AD Khowaja has asked Karachi police to revise its pattern of snap checking in the metropolis. Chairing a meeting here to review security arrangements made for Youm e Shahadat e Ali and special nights during last 10 days of Ramzan, he also directed that snap checking and raking must be done in close coordination with Pakistan Rangers – Sindh. Khowaja said sensitivity of the sacred days as well as general situation demanded absolute caution denying any chance to unscrupulous elements who may take advantage of possible complacency. The meeting also attended by Additional Inspector General of Police – Karachi, Mushtaq Mehar, Additional Inspector General Police – Special branch, Dr. Waliullah Dul, Deputy Inspectors General of Karachi Police ‘s East, West and South zones besides SSPs pertaining to all districts in Karachi discussed threadbare the police strategy for peace in the metropolis. Sindh police chief sought efficiency in intelligence collection system, particularly in sensitive areas and urged his subordinates to realize their responsibilities ensuring that security arrangements may not be compromised in any manner across the city. AD Khowaja said that besides strict vigilance at procession routes, mosques, imam bargahs and dedicated spaces for special prayers attention must be retained towards safety of people visiting shopping centers in late hours. Seeking proper deployment of cops at all public places across the city, he also ordered formation of makeshift police reporting centers at shopping centres.