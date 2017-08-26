IGP-Sindh announces efficient activation of 15

Staff Reporter

Inspector General of Police (IGP-Sindh), AD Khowaja here on Friday announced to provide 100 mobile vans to the Madadgar 15, the helpline service run by Karachi police.

Chairing a meeting held at the helpline 15 service’s new building, on the premises of Airport Police Station, he said this would be to enhance delivering capacities of the facility.

“It is mainly to enable concerned personnel to respond immediately to the public complaints registered via 15 helpline,” said the Sindh police chief. He reiterated that each of these vans would be specifically reserved for 15 Madadgar and used accordingly to attend cases as per public requirement.

IGP-Sindh also reviewed in detail the essential infrastructure and development work needed to strengthen the emergency service run by the police department via the helpline service. Responding to a detailed briefing about new software being introduced to improve proficiency of the concerned staff, IGP-Sindh said the system must be fully computerized and run on scientific lines.