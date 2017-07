The Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh A.D. Khawaja has sought report on alleged firing on a media van near Tariq Road and snatching of cash. A police spokesman said on Tuesday that the IGP has directed that an inquiry report in this regard be submitted immediately. The IGP also directed the SSP East that all evidences be collected from the crime scene and every step be taken for the arrest of the accused.—APP

