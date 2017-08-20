IGP for resolving Shuhada families’ problems on priority

Staff Reporter

Inspector General of Police Punjab Capt (r) Arif Nawaz Khan has directed the officers to monitor welfare policy for resolving the problems of martyrs’ families and widows and heirs of employees died during service.

Addressing a meeting here, he directed all the DPOs to personally meet the families of martyrs and widows and heirs of those employees who died during service once in a month and solve their problems on priority.

He further directed to implement the welfare policy issued by the Central Police Office in letter and spirit and said that suggestions to further improve the welfare policy would be encouraged.

IGP also directed all RPOs and DPOs to personally supervise the matters pertaining to welfare branch so that chances of any delay in welfare’s cases could be avoided. He said that educational expenses and scholarship of martyrs’ children should be continued without any hindrance. Arif Nawaz said that mobile phone application ‘Welfare Eye’ meant for the families of the policemen who laid down their lives in the line of duty in getting their benefits should be introduced in other districts as well.