IGP for prompt redressal of public complaints

Salim Ahmed

Inspector General of Police Punjab Captain (Retd) Arif Nawaz Khan has said that relevant officer should contact with every complainant within stipulated time who lodged their complaint in 8787 complaint center at Central Police Office and every step should be taken for the redressal of complaints. Explanation should be called from Circle officer who failed to contact the complainant within 08 hours and departmental action be taken against him if he fail to justify delay.

He also directed that with the help of computer software an App should be prepared regarding 8787 complaint center so that all RPOs, DPOs and other concerned police officers will see their relevant complaints on mobile phones. He also directed the officers that the role of detective foot constable (DFC) should be made more effective at police station level so that police intelligence network could be further improved.

All RPOs and DPOs personally select and post professional, hardworking, competent and honest police officers and officials in CIA so the working of CIA throughout the province could be made more effective. He made these directions while chairing a high level meeting in Central Police Office today. Meeting was attended by Addl: IGP Operations Punjab, Mohsin Hassan Butt, Addl: IGP Discipline & Inspection, Ejaz Hussain Shah, DIG Operations Punjab, Aamir Zulfiqar Khan, DIG Welfare, Waseem Sial, DIG D&I, Shehzada Sultan, AIG Complaints, Sharik Kamal, AIG Admin: and Security, Zubair Dreshak, AIG Operations, Waqar Abbasi, AIG Monitoring, Ahsan Younas, AIG Finance, Ghazi Salah-ud-Din, AIG Logistics, Rai Babar Saeed, AIG Investigation, Abdul Rab.