IGP for prompt action against forced collection of Zakat, Fitra

Staff Reporter

The Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh, A.D. Khawaja, has directed that prompt and concrete action be taken in case of any forced collection of Zakat and Fitra.

He instructed on Saturday that on any information to this effect, the Madargar 15 centres, Ranges, Zonal DIGs, District SSPs should ensure immediate action.

The IGP said that in case any individual, organization or group forcibly demand Zakat or Fitra, the police should be informed immediately.

He also asked the people to extend cooperation in this regard so that prompt action could be initiated against such elements. The IGP said that Zakat and Fitra is meant for the Mustahqeen and people should give money in this regard in a judicious manner.