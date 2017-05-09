IGP lauds e-ticketing project

Salim Ahmed

Inspector General of Police Punjab, Capt. (R) Usman Khatak has said that e-ticketing project is an excellent idea to solve citizens’ problems regarding traffic police.

He directed to implement e-Ticketing system in Lahore immediately by overcoming all the problems causing delay. In beginning, e-challans should only be issued to traffic violators, vehicle details of whom are as per their CNIC, IGP further advised. Close coordination between Safe City IC3 project and traffic police should be ensured to streamline challaning system, especially, Chief Traffic Officer Lahore, Rai Ijaz and Project Director IC3, SSP Akbar Nasir should personally monitor work progress on e-Ticketing project to ensure its early completion and implementation in Lahore within one month.

The IGP directed to conduct monitoring and rescue operation mock exercises to tackle any emergency situation through IC3 project in which Rescue 1122, Police and other emergency services stakeholders should participate.

IGP stated this while presiding over a meeting regarding e-Ticketing held at Integrated Command, Control and Communication Center, Lahore today. Managing Director PSCA, DIG Ali Amir Malik, DIG Traffic Punjab, Farooq Mazhar, CTO Lahore, Rai Ijaz Ahmed, SSP Safe City Project Athar Ismail and SP Mobiles Lahore, Muhammad Faisal were also present in the meeting.

MD Safe City Project Ali Amir Malik while briefing the IGP said that data of one month videos recorded through Safe City cameras are saved in database while recording of terrorism activities and other serious incidents will be kept for 7 years. He told that the process of optical fiber installation is near to completion and cameras will be installed on Motorway Toll Plaza in a few weeks which will enable monitoring of all vehicles entering and exiting the city.

While briefing the meeting, DIG Traffic Punjab and CTO Lahore told that 9 digital sign boards for traffic awareness on 5 model roads of the city will be installed within a few weeks.