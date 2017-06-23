IGP Islamabad distributes prizes among best police performers

Staff Reporter

Inspector General of Police Islamabad Muhammad Khalid Khattak on Thursday distributed prizes among the best performing police officials of the last year.

A ceremony in this regard was held at Police Line Headquarters Islamabad which was attended among others by DIG Police Headquarters Ashraf Zubair Siddiqui, AIG (Establishment) Muhammad Suleman, SSP Islamabad Sajid Kiani and senior police officials from various wings.

Following directions of Minister for Interior Ch. Nisar Ali Khan, the IGP said that a total of 1213 officers and employees of Islamabad police showing good performance during the last year were selected from various divisions.

Those named for awards from IGP Islamabad included eight officials from Investigation Wing, 240 officials performing duties at Police Pickets, 386 policemen from Operation Division, 59 policemen from Police Training School, three policemen performing duties at media houses, 92 performing duties at exit and entry points, eight officials from Rapid Response Force and 417 from other divisions.