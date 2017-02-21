IGP directs to hold meeting to promote traffic wardens

Salim Ahmed

Inspector General of Police Punjab, Mushtaq Ahmad Sukhera has said that promotion board meeting should be conducted within period of one month to promote traffic wardens as per seniority. IGP further directed that no delay in promotion board meeting will be tolerated. Traffic wardens qualified for promotion should immediately be promoted after fixation of service structure. IGP directed DIG Traffic Punjab, Farooq Mazhar, to submit brief summary of seats vacated after completion of seniority list and in result of promotions granted through promotion board meeting.

IGP stated this while chairing a high-level meeting held at Central Police Office today. Additional IGP Training, Capt. (R) Usman Khattak, Add: IGP Operations/Investigation Punjab, Capt. (Retired) Arif Nawaz, Add: IGP Establishment Punjab, Dr. Arif Mushtaq, Add: IGP Welfare and Finance, Shoaib Dastgir, DIG Establishemnt-I, Azhar Hameed Khokhar, DIG Traffic Punjab, Farooq Mazhar, DIG Establishemnt-II, Salman Chaudhary, AIG Operations, Waqar Abbasi and SSP SPU, Imran Mehmood were also present in the meeting.

IGP directed Additional IGP Training, Capt. (R) Usman Khattak to make monitoring system of police training centers more effective to check performance of trainee police officials. This will ensure better professional training of police personnel. IGP further said, Add: IGP Training and DIG Training should regularly visit training centers of Punjab to monitor progress of training courses and to personally meet trainers and trainee officials. Security of the training centers should also be given top priority and regular monitoring of security arrangements should be ensured.

While directing DIG SPU Agha Yousuf, IGP said that training of National Protection Unit officials and daily briefing of officials deployed on different projects should be ensured. This should also be ensured that DSPs deployed on projects should brief their subordinate police officials to work with attentiveness as per sensitivity of their duty.

IGP said that all of us should fulfill our duties in war against terrorism with honesty, enthusiasm and spirit of Jihad to make Pakistan a peaceful country by foiling plans of terrorist and anti-social elements.