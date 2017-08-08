IGP directs to launch combing operations on daily basis

Staff Reporter

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab, Capt (retd) Arif Nawaz Khan on Monday directed the police officers to launch search, sweep and combing operations on daily basis to eliminate terrorists and anti-social elements.

Addressing RPO and DPO conference at the Central Police Office through video link, he said that DPOs and circle officers would monitor the operations, adding that raids should also be conducted to arrest criminals. He directed that special teams capable of getting complete information of criminals should be formed for the arrest of proclaimed offenders of A-category.

The conference emphasized the need to speed up the operations.

Similarly, the conference reviewed security matters regarding arrival of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif from Islamabad to Lahore via Grand Trunk (GT) Road. The IGP directed the DIG traffic to ensure alternative traffic arrangements and provide timely information to the people about alternate routes through media. Additional IG Operations Punjab Mohsin Hassan Butt, DIG Operations Punjab Amir Zulfiqar Khan, Additional IG CTD Rai Tahir, DIG Safe City Project Ali Amir Malik, DIG Traffic Farooq Mazhar, RPO Sheikhupura, AIG Operations Punjab and other senior police officials attended the meeting.