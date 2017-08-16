IGP chairs Apex committee meeting

The Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh A.D. Khawaja, here on Tuesday chaired a follow up meeting of Apex Committee. A police statement said that the meeting reviewed progress regarding arrest of absconders and proclaimed offenders.Dissatisfaction was expressed on the police progress in this connection.

The IGP directed that a fortnightly report consisting of full particulars of all the arrested accused be submitted for perusal so that steps be taken for getting included in the ECL the names of accused declared proclaimed offenders by the anti-terrorist courts.

The meeting stressed that the National Action Plan be implemented in its letter and spirit. Any distribution of hate material/literature at provisional level be strictly stopped. Loudspeaker act be got implemented at every level.

The security audit of all the main mazars be conducted in the province. It was stressed that steps against the street crimes be made more effective.

All the SHOs should visit the banks at nine in the morning. Bank managements be asked to implement the bank security manual. Measures against bank robberies be made more effective.—APP

