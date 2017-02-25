IGP calls for making police a public service institution

Staff Reporter

The required efforts should be undertaken to make the police force a public service institution in the real terms.

This was stressed by the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Sindh, A.D. Khawaja, while speaking at a ceremony here on Saturday in connection with the Departmental Promotion ceremony at the Central Police Office (CPO) here.

He also felicitated those police personnel who were promoted from grade 16 to 17. They included nine Inspectors, 60 office assistants and eight senior most stenographers.

The IGP expressed the hope that they would continue to perform their duties with devotion and commitment.

He also called for making police’s administrative and financial affairs transparent at every level and ensuring that it emerges as a public service institutions to serve the people.

‘You should play your individual and collective role to convert the police in to a Khidmatgar Force’, the IGP stressed.