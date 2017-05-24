IGP among students to raise awareness about traffic discipline

Zubair Qureshi

The disciplined traffic system reflects the culture of a country and Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) has succeeded to establish well-controlled traffic system in the capital, reflecting us as a civilized nation.

This was stated by Inspector General of Islamabad Police Muhammad Khalid Khattak while addressing the concluding ceremony of quiz competition arranged by ITP here on Tuesday at National Council of Arts. DIG (Headquarters) Ashraf Zubair Siddiqui, AIG (Operations) Dr. Farhan Zahid, SSP Muhammad Ameen Bukhari, SSP (Traffic) Malik Matloob Ahmed, Station Director ITP FM Radio Ayesha Jameel, representatives of Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry and students from various educational institutions were present on the occasion.

The students were asked questions about traffic laws, road safety measures and signals. The students of Bharia University clinched first position while students from International Islamic University Islamabad and Hamdard University secured second and third positions respectively. The IGP congratulated ITP for arranging this successful event and appreciated the efforts of AIG (Operations), SSP (Traffic), Ayesha Jamil and education wing of ITP. He said that ITP was striving to inculcate better road sense through holding of such road safety competitions which also helps to strength the relations between police and public.

The IGP said the aim of holding such competition is to inculcate a sense of responsibility among the citizens and to provide better traffic system in the capital. Islamabad police chief said that he is feeling very happy to see the young students together who are our real assets and their hard work can ensure bright future for the country.

He said that ITP is doing its best for safer road environment in Capital and has involved community in its affairs. Its teams are visiting educational institutions to create traffic sense and several students have joined ITP as traffic volunteers. “The students are our ambassadors and they played vital role in all educational campaigns started by ITP,” the IGP said.

He hoped that students will actively participate in the education campaign recently launched by ITP for better awareness about traffic rules among citizens. Khattak said that fine tickets are issued not as a punitive measure but the purpose is to make citizens more law abiding and to ensure their own safety on roads.