Ignorant of facts

Relations among the States, revolve around either strategic or economic domain. The speech delivered by Mr Trump has answered many lingering questions in the minds of Pakistani nation. The new policy of Trump towards South Asia is not much surprising as blaming Pakistan for backing terrorism has been the old strategy of USA as they considered Pakistan as their tactical ally.

For the last two decades Pakistan has been efficiently engaged in the elimination of terrorism, how can Mr Trump blame Pakistan for promoting terrorism. The recent developments in FATA and opening of schools, hospitals, cricket grounds and colleges is ample proof of curtailing of extremism and terrorism in the region. The peace and harmony in the region is another factor. Blaming Pakistan is mainly due to the covering of its own failures and incompetencies. America could not achieve the desired reset in Afghanistan so they presented it in different angles. But why Trump is classifying its own failed policies.

The problem in Afghanistan is also one of the tactics of the Indians for the blame game just like Kashmir. The deals between the Indian establishment and the US on different themes clearly show that it is uniting against the Pakistan in order to serve their own interest. In my opinion, it is basically not the strategy for South Asia but for their own self where the US can easily evade their own inactive strategies and policies in Afghanistan. They have failed in Afghanistan by virtue of their own failure just like war back in the 1960s.

This is all international politics where the weaker states are exploited by the powerful states. The interest of its own nation state and of it alliances will be served on the expenses of the weaker states either through peaceful means or through aggression. For US in particular, it’s the game of interest. There is always been convergence when there is need and divergence when there is no need left.

RABAT IQBAL

Peshawar

