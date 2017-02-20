IG Sindh police orders enforcement of protest ban on main roads

Staff Reporter

Sindh Inspector General A.D Khawaja on Monday has directed the police officers to ensure ban on rallies and foolproof security of markets and transport under Section 144 in Karachi.

In a statement, the police officer ordered to carry out indiscriminate action against extremists and terrorists. He also directed district SSPs to monitor anti-terrorism operation in their areas.

Heavy contingent of security officers will be on standby all the time, he added.

Sindh IG said that special task would be given to cater any untoward situation. He also suggested to involve youth in patrolling and snap checking.