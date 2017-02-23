IG Sindh gives Rs 5m to widow of slain cop

City Reporter

Inspector General of Police Sindh, A.D. Khawaja, in a ceremony here on Wednesday, presented a cheque of Rs 5 million to the widow of Constable Shahbaz Said, killed in line of duty in July 2016.

Additional Inspector General of Police (AIG-Sindh), Abdus Salam Shaikh was also present on the occasion. A spokesman for the Karachi Police said Shahbaz Said (Buckle Number 715), son of Said Bhatti was deputed as a member of Anti-Street Crimes Squad at a site located opposite Hasan Square Apartment in District East, Karachi when fired upon by two unidentified motorcyclists.

He had joined the Sindh police in November 1992 and that a case (7ATA – 302/34) under the charge of 287/16 was registered against his unknown killers with the Aziz Bhatti police station on July five, 2016.

The spokesman also mentioned that the Sindh Government had in June 2016 announced raise in the support amount for the bereaved families of the slain cops from Rs. two million to Rs. five million.