IG for security of worship places, schools

Salim Ahmed

Inspector General of Police Punjab Captain ® Arif Nawaz Khan said that the security of religious worship places, churches, educational institutions in particular institutions running co-education system be beefed up and it should be ensured that the panic button working in all educational institution throughout the province especially A and B category institutions in working condition.

He also said that monitoring of inter-provincial check posts (Remote Search Parks) be ensured at any cost and all the vehicles and public passing these check posts should be checked accordingly and the officials posted at these check posts should be briefed by the concerned officers regularly.

Showing annoyance over the murder of a kidnapped boy in Sheikhupura, IGP directed RPO and DPO Sheikhupura to arrest the criminals involved in this heinous incident as early as they can so that these desperate criminals will be brought to book. He expressed these views while addressing video link RPOs conference at Central Police Office today. Conference was attended by DIG Operations Punjab, Aamir Zulfiqar Khan, DIG Special Branch Punjab, Zaeem Sheikh, AIG Operations, Waqar Abbasi, AIG Logistics, Rai Baber Saeed, AIG Monitoring, Ahsan Younas and other senior police officers.

AIG Operations while giving the briefing to IGP has disclosed that during the last 15 days 813 A category proclaimed offenders was arrested under the ongoing special campaign against the proclaimed offenders and anti social elements throughout the province and the raids were in process to arrest the other criminals.

During the conference Inspector General of Police has said that the RPOs and DPOs personally monitor the ongoing special campaign against the proclaimed offenders, terrorists and anti-social elements personally so that these anti-social elements be send behind the bars. The districts will remain fail to show performance regarding the arrest of POs and anti-social elements will be served letters of displeasure, he added.

The IGP directed the RPOs and DPOs that combing, search and intelligence based operations (IBOs) should be supervised by DPO himself of atleast an officer rank of ASP / DSP. He also directed the officers during conference that the cleanliness of weapons and regular firing practice of police force in all districts should be ensured and no laxity will be tolerated in this regard.