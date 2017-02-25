IG Police orders strict security arrangements

Staff Reporter

Inspector General of Police Punjab Mushtaq Ahmad Sukhera has ordered for strict security arrangements in the province in the context of recent wave of terrorism.

A number of directions were issued on Saturday in a circular, sent to the Regional and District Police Officers regarding security, and law and order situation.

The IG directed the police officers to further beef up security and checking of mosques, Imambargahs, shrines and other important places. Movement of the suspicious persons should strictly be monitored and patrolling around sensitive instalments should be made more effective, he ordered.

He said that strict monitoring of the entry and exit points of the province should be ensured and a vigilant eye should be kept on suspicious persons.

He said that no laxity would be tolerated in checking of vehicles, motorcycles and persons crossing the inter- provincial check-posts. Appropriate action should be taken against persons unable to prove their identity.

He ordered for more security arrangements at markets, shopping malls, parks, recreational places and educational institutes.