IG for foolproof security to foreign engineers

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

The Inspector General of Police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Nasir Khan Durrani on Monday directed all District Police Officers to provide fool proof security to the foreign engineers working on different projects in various parts of the province through a comprehensive plan.

Presiding over a meeting of all DPOs here at Central Police Office, he further directed them to carry out continuous joint search and strike operations in collaboration with Army and intelligence based operations with intelligence agencies.

The meeting was attended by Additional IGPs Headquarters, Operations, Special Branch, Investigation, DIG CTD, DIG Headquarters, AIG Establishment and all DPOs.

The meeting reviewed the law and order situation of the province and several instructions were issued to the participants in this connection, said a press release issued here.

The DPOs were directed to interact with the people and public representatives in their respective districts and take them into confidence about the salient features and points of the new Police Act 2017 recently passed by the Provincial Assembly.

The IGP stressed upon the participants that the public must feel the real difference between the attitude of police after passage of this historic new law which could be described as paradigm shift in governance. The IGP directed the participants to personally visit sensitive and vulnerable establishments in their jurisdiction and review their security.

Meanwhile, the IGP directed to minutely review the security for public events and gatherings and impressed upon to sensitize their subordinates to keep good behavior with the public.